Tennessee Promise deadline extended to December 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline for students to apply for free college tuition through the Tennessee Promise program has been extended to December 1, state officials announced.

“In a time of tremendous disruption for many of our students, we want to be cognizant of the barriers students are facing and be flexible where we can,” said Executive Director Mike Krause. “Extending this deadline will ensure students who wish to attend a community or technical college tuition-free have the fullest possible opportunity to do so. We do not want the pandemic to deter students from applying.”

The program will provide free tuition at Tennessee’s community and technical colleges. The money can also be used for two-year programs at several public and private colleges.

Link: Where can Tennessee Promist money be used?

In October, WREG learned application rates for Tennessee Promise are down some 17 percent statewide and 24 percent in Shelby County.

On average the state spends $30 million a year on the scholarship but with application numbers low, they’re looking at about $5 million left on the table.

