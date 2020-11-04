New Tennessee program to aid families of children with special needs gets federal approval

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A new program in Tennessee to help the families of children with special needs will officially get the green light later this month.

State officials announcing Monday, Nov. 2, the Katie Beckett Program had received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Katie Beckett Program has received federal approval. I look forward to seeing the great impact this program will have on the lives of children with disabilities in TN! Proud of our team's work to prepare for this day: https://t.co/T23xIpLYTw@GovBillLee @TennCareRep @CMSGov pic.twitter.com/IakELpBLUW — Commissioner Brad Turner (@BradTurnerDIDD) November 2, 2020

The program allows children with special or complex needs, who don’t qualify for Medicaid due to their parents’ or guardians’ income, to receive financial assistance to help with their healthcare.

Referrals from the program are expected to start in Nov. 23.



