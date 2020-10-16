Tennessee probation and parole officer arrested on drug charges

MILAN, Tenn. – A Tennessee probation and parole officer was arrested on drug charges after authorities reportedly found illicit substances in his home in Milan Thursday afternoon.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says Jeremy Harris, 29, and his wife Nicole Harris, 27, have both been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The task force says agents executed a search warrant on the Harris’ home on West Van Hook Street and found a “felony amount” of marijuana, along with electronic scales and baggies. Agents also reportedly found a bulletproof vest and multiple drug kits that are believed to be state property.

Both were taken to the Milan City Jail.

The task force says the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole assisted with the investigation. The department has launched its own internal investigation to determine whether Harris has been involved in any other illegal activity.

“We obviously don’t like having to work these types of cases, and we take the tarnishing of any badge seriously,” task force director Johnnie Carter said in a statement released Friday. “Those entrusted with a badge are sworn to uphold the laws of the State of Tennessee, and when they fail to do so by selling controlled substances, the task force will treat them like any other offender.”