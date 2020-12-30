Tennessee prisoner accused of harassing widow of man he murdered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prisoner has been accused of sending harassing letters to the widow of the man he murdered.

A criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday charges Hank Wise with mail stalking.

Authorities say he sent numerous communications to the woman from 2011 to 2017. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville says they included holiday cards in which Wise professed his love for the woman and told her that he thinks about her every day.

Wise is serving a 23-year sentence for shooting and killing the woman’s husband in front of her in 2009.

The stalking charge carries a sentence of up to five years.