Tennessee pharmacies to receive shots under federal program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Department of Health announced that access to COVID-19 vaccinations will be expanded under the launch of a federal government program.

Starting Friday, vaccinations will be provided for free under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state and federal partnership that targets getting immunizations in underserved areas.

More than 120 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state will participate in the program.

Vaccinations under the program will be available depending on what phase of the counties the pharmacies are located in.