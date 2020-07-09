Tennessee parolee gets 40 years in prison for woman’s rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who was on parole for a murder conviction when he raped a woman in Memphis has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said 42-year-old Sean Rainer was sentenced to life without parole Monday after he was convicted in March of aggravated kidnapping and rape.

Rainer raped a woman whom he forced into his truck while she was walking in a Memphis neighborhood in April 2015.

Rainer was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a Memphis man and wounding his girlfriend in 1994. But he was paroled after serving less than a third of his sentence.