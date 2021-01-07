Tennessee panel OKs 5th online sportsbook operator

In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo, customers watch sports on a giant screen at the sports book of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Panelists at a gambling conference in Atlantic City, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, predicted 90 percent of all US sports betting will be done online or over smart phones within the next 10 years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee panel has conditionally approved a license for a fifth sportsbook operator under the state’s online-only sports betting program.

Churchill Downs drew approval Wednesday from the Tennessee Lottery’s Sports Wagering Committee, joining FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings and Tennessee Action 24/7.

Churchill Downs calls its sportsbook BetAmerica, but is rebranding it under the name TwinSpires.

Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargove says a few steps remain before Churchill Downs can officially begin taking bets in Tennessee.

Another lottery committee meeting is planned at the end of the month to give more applicants the chance for approval and launch before the Super Bowl.