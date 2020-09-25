Tennessee panel OKs 3 sportsbook firms before November start goal

In this Oct. 25, 2015, photo, workers set up a DraftKings promotions tent in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass., before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. New York’s attorney general on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, ordered the daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel to stop accepting bets in the state, saying their operations amount to illegal gambling. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee panel has conditionally approved licenses for the first three sportsbook operators under Tennessee’s online-only sports betting program, which is expected to allow wagers starting Nov. 1.

FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings drew approval Wednesday from the Tennessee Lottery’s Sports Wagering Committee.

There is no limit on the number of sportsbook operators in Tennessee, as long as they meet requirements.

Tennessee narrowly approved sports betting in spring 2019.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without his signature, citing concerns over an expansion of gambling in Tennessee, a state without casinos.

The law took effect last July but left many regulatory specifics up to the lottery.