Tennessee officials want mail voting appeal fast-tracked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are seeking a fast-tracked decision by the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order to offer absentee voting to all eligible registered voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tennessee attorney general’s office filed the motion late Friday, saying it’s crucial with the Aug. 6 election looming for the Supreme Court to take over the appeal and the state’s request to stop the expansion before a lower appellate court considers it.

A Nashville judge ordered the expansion earlier this month.

State election officials have opposed the expansion, instead recommending preparations as though all 1.4 million registered voters 60 and older will cast mail-in ballots in the primary.