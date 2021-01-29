Search resumes for 70-year-old Reelfoot Lake double homicide suspect

OBION CO., Tenn. — Search crews are again back on the scene at the north end of Reelfoot Lake, searching for some sign of 70-year-old David Vowell.

Vowell, retired part-owner of Vowell Lumber from Martin, Tennessee, is wanted for the shooting deaths of duck hunters Zachary Grooms and Chance Black on Monday morning.

Vowell is accused of shooting them at the victims’ duck blind near the Walnut Log community. He has no prior criminal record.

Marlow Smith, who lives at the lake, says an eyewitness account of the shooting just doesn’t make sense from what folks around Reelfoot know about Vowell.

“Everybody just can’t understand it and to feel for those people,” Smith said. “Everybody wants closure, and we’d love to have heard his side of the story, you know, but since he’s not here, I don’t ever guess we’ll get his side.”

Rumors are constantly swirling, and no motive has been established.

Jeff Crabtree, who was in the duck blind with the victims when they were shot, has told investigators Vowell shot the men after asking if he could hunt from their duck blind. The search for Vowell resumed Friday, even as the lake’s water continues to rise.

Zachary Grooms, Chance Black (submitted photos)

Sharon Charboneau, who just lost her brother in a car accident, knows the pain associated with a sudden death. She, too, would like to know the facts of what happened.

“I hope they find him,” Charboneau said. “I mean, I hope they find him and then they find out if he’s accountable and just to find out what happened.”