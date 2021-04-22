Tennessee offering bonuses to add, keep corrections officers

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2009, an Arkansas Department of Correction officer patrols a cell block at the agency’s Cummins Unit near Varner, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is now offering a series of bonuses in an effort to try to recruit and keep more correctional officers in its prison system.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says all newly hired correctional officers will receive a $5,000 signing bonus, payable over 18 months. Additionally, current correctional officers will receive a $5,000 bonus in an effort to keep them on board.

A third bonus will offer $1,000 for department employees who recruit new correctional officers.

The bonuses went into effect Wednesday. Officials plan to fund the bonuses using existing money from equity and payroll savings.

The department says it currently has 858 correctional officer vacancies statewide.