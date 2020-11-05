Tennessee offering $5M in grants for charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is offering $5 million in grants for charter schools across the state.

Lee’s Department of Education says the charter school support grant is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

“Tennessee’s charter sector provides many families across the state with the opportunity to make the best choice for their child’s education—an opportunity they would not otherwise have,” said Lee. “This grant will help to ensure Tennesseans continue to have access to high-quality school options by supporting schools that have demonstrated strong student growth. As our state continues to navigate challenges to our education system presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made millions of dollars in grant money and protective resources available to districts and schools, and this is one more way we can support schools in serving students through this time.”

Every charter school will be allocated per-pupil money based on 2020 enrollment, totaling $2.5 million. The other $2.5 million will be awarded to charter schools based on their significant academic growth.

It’s the first Tennessee grant offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic specifically for charter schools.

Another round of grant funding to support expanding charter schools is expected in the coming months.