Tennessee moves to next vaccination phase on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County moved into the next phase of the vaccination schedule on Monday.

Those now eligible to get the vaccine include anyone 16 years of age or older who has a high-risk health condition. This includes the following conditions:

Chronic renal disease

COPD

Pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma

Obesity (BMI > 30)

Heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy and hypertension

Sickle cell disease

Cerebrovascular disease or stroke

Dementia

The caregivers of these individuals are also eligibile along with pregnant women.

The age eligibility remains at 65 years of age and older.

The entire state is moving to this phase Monday, allowing more than one million Tennesseans to become eligible for the Covid vaccine. For more information from the Tennessee State Health Department, click here.

If you are a veteran trying to get the shot, your vaccination location recently changed. The Memphis VA Hospital recently announced that vaccinations will be relocated to the Bed Tower Lobby starting Monday. The entrance is located off of Pauline Street.

Veterans can get vaccinated by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.