Tennessee man ordered to return to Germany after serving as Nazi guard during WWII

1945: A German forced labour camp, Le Struthof, above the Village of Natzwiller, deep in the heart of the Vosges Mountains. (Photo by Horace Abrahams/Keystone/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal immigration judge in Memphis has ordered the removal of a Tennessee man who served Nazi Germany as a concentration camp guard during World War II.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Friedrich Karl Berger served as an armed guard in a concentration camp near Meppen, Germany. Prisoners at the camp included Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Latvians, French, Italians and anyone who opposed Nazi Germany.

During the winter of 1945, these prisoners were held in “atrocious” conditions, being worked to the point of exhaustion and even death, the justice department said.

Berger reportedly told the courts that he was ordered to stand watch over the prisoners during their workday and make sure they didn’t escape.

In March 1945, when British and Canadian forces were closing in, he helped in the forced evacuation to the main camp at Neuengamme. More than 70 people died in the two-week trip.

Berger said to this day he still receives a pension from Germany for his work, “including his wartime service.”

After a two-day trial, U.S. Immigration Judge Rebecca Holt found that Berger could be removed from the country under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act, because he willingly assisted in “Nazi-sponsored persecution.”