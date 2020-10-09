Tennessee man dies after plane crash in Alabama

WATERLOO, Ala. — Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot.

News outlets report that an aircraft traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, Tennessee, didn’t show up on time. That prompted officials to use a signal to locate the cellphone of the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

A more than two-hour search that began late Wednesday located wreckage near a wildlife management area in extreme northwest Alabama.

Authorities identify the pilot as 69-year-old Jerel Zarestky of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The pilot was reportedly in the last leg of a solo flight across the country when the plane went down.