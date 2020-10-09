Tennessee man dies after plane crash in Alabama

WATERLOO, Ala. — Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot.
News outlets report that an aircraft traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, Tennessee, didn’t show up on time. That prompted officials to use a signal to locate the cellphone of the pilot, who was the only person aboard.
A more than two-hour search that began late Wednesday located wreckage near a wildlife management area in extreme northwest Alabama.
Authorities identify the pilot as 69-year-old Jerel Zarestky of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The pilot was reportedly in the last leg of a solo flight across the country when the plane went down.
- What does ‘packing the court’ really mean?
- I-55 southbound in Desoto County to be closed after 18-wheeler wreck
- Hundreds of poll workers wanted in Shelby County for Election Day
- Titans on track for Tuesday game against Bills after no new COVID-19 cases reported
- Girls on the Run works to empower youth physically and mentally