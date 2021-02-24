Tennessee man charged in connection with Capitol breach

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capital riot on Jan. 6.

News outlets cited federal court records in reporting that 40-year-old Joseph Lino Padilla of Cleveland is accused of having an altercation with a police officer and throwing a pole.

Records say people who recognized him in videos of the riot that circulated online told the FBI. Officials say his charges include obstruction of law enforcement, assault on law enforcement with a dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Padilla had an initial court appearance Tuesday in Chattanooga. His attorney, Lee Davis, declined comment.