Tennessee man charged in connection with Capitol breach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capital riot on Jan. 6.
News outlets cited federal court records in reporting that 40-year-old Joseph Lino Padilla of Cleveland is accused of having an altercation with a police officer and throwing a pole.
Records say people who recognized him in videos of the riot that circulated online told the FBI. Officials say his charges include obstruction of law enforcement, assault on law enforcement with a dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Padilla had an initial court appearance Tuesday in Chattanooga. His attorney, Lee Davis, declined comment.