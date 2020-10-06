Tennessee man accused of traveling to WV for sex with a teen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 for a man accused of trying to pick up a teen for sex. Bulmaro Morales, 27, of Jackson, Tennessee is charged with Solicitation of a Minor.
According to a court records Morales was looking for have oral sex with a teenage boy. He agreed to meet at a gas station in Beaver, WV. That is where law enforcement officers took him into custody.
During questioning, Morales admitted he was communicating with the teen for sex. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.
