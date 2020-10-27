Tennessee man accused of running Ponzi scheme targeting cancer patients, others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal authorities say a Tennessee man is charged with running a Ponzi scheme in which he claimed he had cured himself of cancer through naturopathic methods and was conducting a study of other patients.
U.S. Attorney Don Cochran’s office says 75-year-old Howard L. Young was charged Friday in a criminal Information of bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Prosecutors say Young founded the holistic wellness business Integrative Medical Services and duped dozens of patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $670,000.
Prosecutors say he claimed Vanderbilt University awarded his study a $2 million grant, when in fact the school had not.
