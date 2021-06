MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man with an apparent grudge against police was booked into jail Wednesday morning.

Officials said James Hooper drove to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Middle Tennessee and intentionally rammed his pickup into deputies’ cars.

The pickup he was driving at the time was stolen, police said.

Hooper is now facing multiple felony charges.