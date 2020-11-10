Tennessee Lt. Governor, Senate Republicans sign letter supporting Trump’s election challenge

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump watch. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally is just one of several on the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus that signed a letter expressing their support for President Donald Trump’s challenge of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

In the letter, the caucus said that while the election “may have been ‘called’ by various media outlets, the election process is far from over.” The letter said the election was “extremely close” in multiple states and that the “coronavirus pandemic led to an extraordinary amount of absentee ballots and voting by mail” which when coupled with “razor-thin margins” means the election results are still “uncertain.”

“There have been reports of irregularities in many critical states such as Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Until these irregularities have been thoroughly investigated and court appeals have been exhausted, no winner should be declared,” the caucus wrote in their letter.

The group points to the Presidential Election of 2000 as an example and said that President Trump has “at least another month to contest this election.”

The caucus said the results will only be official “when the presidential electors vote in December” and that President Trump “has a right to challenge the results of this election until at least that point.”

