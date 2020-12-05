Tennessee library worker accused of burning conservative books

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Chattanooga Public Library employee has been placed on leave after he was accused of burning library books by conservative authors.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports an Instagram video showed Cameron Williams burning books by Ann Coulter and President Donald Trump.

A library spokeswoman says Williams has been placed on administrative leave for five business days while the library investigates.

Williams did not answer the newspaper’s question of whether he burned any library materials, but he said he did break any library rules.

Williams previously helped organize protests against police brutality and faces charges of disorderly conduct and blocking a highway stemming from two July demonstrations.