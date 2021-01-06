Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests at US Capitol

by: Melanie Vásquez Russell

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers present at the U.S. Capitol took to social media in response to protests as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was finalized.

Congress was meeting Wednesday at the Capitol to ratify the Electoral College vote. On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. reports began coming in about the protesters.

The House of Representatives went into lockdown; it was soon evacuated as protesters breached the chambers.

Not long after, the Senate chambers also went into lockdown; then soon evacuated.

Protesters entered the Capitol building. Police and security were on the scene.

