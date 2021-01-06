Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers present at the U.S. Capitol took to social media in response to protests as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was finalized.
Congress was meeting Wednesday at the Capitol to ratify the Electoral College vote. On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. reports began coming in about the protesters.
President Trump also took to social media:
Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests via Twitter:
The House of Representatives went into lockdown; it was soon evacuated as protesters breached the chambers.
Not long after, the Senate chambers also went into lockdown; then soon evacuated.
Protesters entered the Capitol building. Police and security were on the scene.
This is a developing story.
