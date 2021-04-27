Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to stop executions of intellectually disabled

The Tennessee Senate conducts business on the first day of the legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers have passed legislation designed to prevent death row inmates with an intellectual disability from being executed.

The GOP-supermajority House and Senate passed the bill by wide margins Monday.

Advocates point to inmate Pervis Payne, who attorneys call intellectually disabled as he awaits an execution date.

Payne was convicted of the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter inside of a Millington apartment.

He was scheduled to be executed on December 3, but was issued a temporary reprieve by Gov. Bill Lee.

In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that executing a person with an intellectual disability is unconstitutional. However, Tennessee’s Supreme Court later determined there was no procedure for death row inmates to reopen their cases to explore intellectual disability claims.