Tennessee lawmakers kick off special session amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are working on legislation to provide health care providers, schools and businesses broad protections against coronavirus lawsuits.

Last week, Republican Gov. Bill Lee called for a special session to address not only COVID-19 liability but also telehealth services and “laws governing the Capitol grounds.” The GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to advance the proposal earlier this year, when negotiations among lawmakers broke down in the hectic waning hours of legislative work.

The law involving the grounds of the Capitol appears to be a measure to increase penalties against protesters and people who illegally camp on state property.