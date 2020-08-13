Tennessee lawmakers end session on protests, COVID liability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers finished a special session on Wednesday by passing a sweeping proposal that would significantly stiffen penalties against protesters demanding racial justice.

Under the proposal targeting protests, those who illegally camp on state property will now face a Class E felony.

They also passed a bill saying anyone who files a lawsuit must prove that the entity “acted with gross negligence or willful misconduct.”

However, the legislation does not mean businesses and schools can skirt the rules. They will still need to take measures to keep everyone safe.

To date the state has reportedly received more than 870 complaints regarding unsafe work conditions.