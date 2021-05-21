Tennessee lawmakers demand briefing from Biden administration after media reports of migrant children being flown to Chattanooga

The cabin of an airplane. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers in Washington are looking into reports that migrant children were flown to Chattanooga.

Senators Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services citing media reports that “four planes carrying unaccompanied alien children – or UACs – landed at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga..before swiftly boarding the children onto buses…and transporting them to multiple cities across the southeast.”

Chattanooga TV station WRCB broke the story earlier this week posting video of the planes and buses on its web site. The story was quickly picked up by other news outlets.

In their letter, Blackburn, Hagerty and Fleischman said they are “deeply troubled” by the lack of transparency and accountability.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also weighed in saying he “declined the Biden administration’s request to house unaccompanied minors” weeks ago.

He went on to commend Blackburn and Hagerty for calling this out, saying “Tennesseans deserve to know who is coming into our state.”

The lawmakers are demanding a briefing from the Biden administration. So far, there has been no public response from the White House.