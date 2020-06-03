Tennessee launching campaign to recruit poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is launching a new campaign to recruit poll workers for the Aug. 6 primary election during pandemic times.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office has named the effort “Be a Patriot. Become a Poll Official.”

Poll workers must be at least 16 years old or a registered voter if 18 or older, cannot be a candidate or close relative of one, and must be able to read and write in English.

The campaign comes as three Tennessee lawsuits seek to expand to allow all voters to cast ballots by mail during the 2020 election.

A court hearing is scheduled on the issue Wednesday.