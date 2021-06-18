Tennessee launches ads aimed at filling hospitality jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee tourism officials have launched a $150,000 ad campaign in and outside of the state to help fill leisure and hospitality jobs amid amid a bounce-back from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry.

The state Department of Tourist Development says it has tapped its budget to run the broadcast and digital ads in Tennessee and a dozen other large media markets through August, though the timeframe or spending could increase.

The state says 349,000 people were employed in the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services in Tennessee in 2019, compared with about 302,200 now.

The state says Tennessee’s leisure and hospitality industry added 9,100 jobs in April.

Interested jobs seekers can find more information here.