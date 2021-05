FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona and Texas are both in the final stages of work on contentious pieces of state legislation to tighten voting laws. The GOP has pushed these measures after former President Donald Trump’s false insistence that he only lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Latino leaders in Tennessee has formed a political action committee with the goal of electing Latino Democrats in the state.

Fuerza Democrats Tennessee recently registered as a PAC with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.

According to a news release, the group “wants to ensure that the growing Latino population in the state is reflected at all levels of government.” It will be focused on mobilizing both Latino candidates and voters.