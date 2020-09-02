Tennessee K-9 agent can sniff out electronic storage items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now has a pooch on the force who can sniff out hard drives, flash drives and other electronic storage devices that could be holding evidence, especially in child exploitation cases.

The agency says a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever named Zeus has a nose trained to detect a chemical compound used on practically all electronic storage items, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick.

TBI says this is particularly vital when the devices are in hard-to-see places that include wall cracks, clothing or ceiling tiles, boxes, dirty laundry or the garbage.