NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now has a pooch on the force who can sniff out hard drives, flash drives and other electronic storage devices that could be holding evidence, especially in child exploitation cases.
The agency says a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever named Zeus has a nose trained to detect a chemical compound used on practically all electronic storage items, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick.
TBI says this is particularly vital when the devices are in hard-to-see places that include wall cracks, clothing or ceiling tiles, boxes, dirty laundry or the garbage.
- Tennessee K-9 agent can sniff out electronic storage items
