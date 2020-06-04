Tennessee judge: Virus by-mail voting guidelines ambiguous

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station […]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge says the state’s guidance about who can vote by mail due to the coronavirus is “very ambiguous” and there’s “weighty proof” that other states have expanded to let all voters cast absentee ballots this year.

Tennessee officials say that’s not feasible.

In a hearing via video conference, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle cast doubts on some of the state’s key arguments against two lawsuits that seek a by-mail voting option for all voters this year.

The judge plans to rule Thursday on whether to issue a temporary injunction to allow all voters to request absentee ballots in the Aug. 6 primary.