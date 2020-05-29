Tennessee judge to make ruling on mail-in voting next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge says she expects to make a ruling next Thursday on whether to order a temporary injunction to let all voters cast ballots by mail in the August primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle set that goal Thursday as she reset a hearing in the case for next Wednesday.

The lawsuit argues universal vote by mail eliminates risk of catching COVID-19 at the polls or unknowingly spreading it.

State officials say they “cannot feasibly implement” a quick shift to let all voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 elections.