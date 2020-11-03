Tennessee judge denies request seeking absentee ballot info

Absentee Ballots at the Albany County Board of Elections building in Albany, N.Y. Seventeen states prohibit counting ballots cast by someone who subsequently died before the election, but 10 states specifically allow it. The law is silent in the rest of the country, according to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge has ruled that Democratic officials improperly filed a public records request while seeking last-minute information on voters who have requested an absentee ballot but haven’t returned them yet.

Tennessee’s Democratic Party and the campaign of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw had filed a lawsuit over the weekend accusing state election officials of refusing to release the ballot information as required by state law.

However, Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal in her eight-page ruling found that there was not enough evidence that Democratic officials sent a proper public records requests to the state’s elections office.

Bradshaw’s campaign manager Ken Taylor released a statement saying, “The judge’s ruling yesterday made one thing very clear: the information we seek is public and should be made available to us. Within hours of the ruling, Shelby County election officials provided this information to us. In fact, the only county that has not yet complied with our request is Metro Nashville. To deny our ability to reach out to these voters and let them know their options for casting a ballot is a form of voter suppression. While we hope to work with Metro Nashville officials to rectify this situation, our lawyers are prepared to take further action, if needed.”