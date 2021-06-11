Tennessee, Iowa governors call for ‘border crisis hearing’

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds have joined with U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in calling for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding, “the crisis at the southern border and the ensuing flow of unaccompanied minors to states,” according to a release from Lee’s office.

The statement, released on Thursday, includes a letter from the governors to Senator Grassley.

“We are writing to support your continued calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold an oversight hearing regarding the current border crisis. We believe this hearing should also address the Biden Administration’s failure to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states,” wrote the governors.

Lee’s release states that both Tennessee and Iowa have, “faced a series of disturbing incidents involving the transport of unaccompanied children into respective states, under the cover of darkness, with no advance notification, consent or plan from federal partners.”

The full letter can be read here.

In addition to the governor, both state senators, Marsha Blackburn, and Bill Hagerty support the call for a hearing.

“I applaud Governor Lee for his efforts to protect our state and the people who are being trafficked by the Mexican cartels,” stated Blackburn.

Hagerty also released a statement supporting Lee and Reynolds, “for continuing to draw attention to these matters, asking questions and urging Congress to perform its proper oversight function.”

Late last month, the White House confirmed Tennessee was being used as a place to transport unaccompanied migrant children to family members or sponsors.