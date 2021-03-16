Tennessee introduces online document uploads for DMV visits

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are now allowing people to upload some identifying documents for pre-vetting before going to get their drivers licenses and other similar services.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services division says the new service will be available to those looking to apply for a REAL ID; first-time driver license and ID applicants; and new resident applicants.

Customers can upload their documents through the website and should allow five business days for their documents to be reviewed.

The approved uploaded documents must still be presented at a Driver Services Center or county clerk to verify the documents are original or certified.