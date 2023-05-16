NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Republicans are calling for the Metro Nashville Police Department to release the Covenant shooter’s writings.

The request, signed by 66 House Republicans, calls for the release of Audrey Hale’s writings and medical records ahead of the August special session on public safety and gun reform.

Republican lawmakers say they must have all the facts before considering legislation on the issue. “If we hope to pass meaningful legislation that effectively deters this kind of targeted attack, we must have all the facts to make informed decisions,” stated House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) in a release issued on Monday.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) released a statement regarding the House Republican Caucus letter to Metro Nashville Police.

“This GOP supermajority holding the state government hostage continues to threaten the public safety of every child and Tennessee family. Rather than reach across the aisle and work with me and my Democratic colleagues, each of whom is ready to return to the Capitol and get to work immediately on sensible gun safety legislation, the GOP is bizarrely focused on a diary. Gun violence is an epidemic plaguing our communities and threatening the safety of every family on a daily basis. The people of Tennessee deserve courageous and sensible leadership on this issue. These GOP delay tactics only serve to leave our families exposed and vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Democrats are researching and drafting potential legislation that an overwhelming majority of Tennesseans support.

I hope to see as many GOP signatures on our bipartisan gun safety legislation as they got on that letter.”

Officials with Metro Nashville Police told News 2 weeks ago they were closely reviewing and preparing the writings to be released to the public. However, the Metro legal department has since advised them to wait until a judge makes a ruling on the multiple lawsuits that have been filed.