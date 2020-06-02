Tennessee House advance abortion ‘reversal’ bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee House have advanced a proposal requiring providers to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway or face felony charges.

Some medical groups say that claim isn’t backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure’s safety.

Lawmakers voted 71-22 Monday on the measure. However, the bill must still pass the Senate before it can be considered by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

A handful of states across the country have adopted similar laws.