Tennessee holding weekend virus testing in 6 rural counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are holding COVID-19 testing events over the weekend in six counties amid growing counts of virus cases in rural parts of the state.
Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group says the free events Saturday will take place in all three Grand Divisions of the state.
The sites include the Alamo Christian Church in Crockett County; Oakland First Baptist Church in Fayette County; the Smith County Ag Center; the Wilson County Fairgrounds; Grainger County Health Dept.; and Johnson County High School.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, but health officials say they will stay open to get everyone in line.
Tennessee National Guard medics and state Department of Health personnel will staff the free events.
- It’s a hoax: Facebook post offers free Chick-fil-A gift basket
- Here is how the new ‘predictive selling’ drive-thru will work at Burger King and Popeyes
- Good Samaritan saves kitten frozen to truck tire in Colorado
- Arkansas Poll: More than 60 percent of respondents support Trump, Cotton
- Former Shelby County prosecutor accused of misusing confidential information