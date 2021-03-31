Tennessee Highway Patrol won’t say whether they’ll respond to Memphis request for interstate enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are becoming one of the most discussed topics regarding law enforcement in the Memphis area, but even as Memphis Police say they need more help, but Tennessee Highway Patrol has given no indication about whether or not they’ll fulfill the request.

The Memphis Police Department has made its stance clear – in response to a record number of interstate shootings, they’re allocating as many officers as possible to driver safety, but they need backup from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“The state needs to do more to conduct enforcement operations inside the city of Memphis,” MPD Director Michael Rallings said more than a week ago.

But since Rallings made that challenge, THP has not made anyone available for an interview, despite numerous requests.

They sent WREG a general statement Tuesday night, which read in part:

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol has and will continue to maintain high visibility across Tennessee, including interstates in Memphis.”

Max Maxwell, a driving instructor with a background in law enforcement, says both agencies are working to keep the interstates safe, but agrees with Rallings’ claim that MPD has extra challenges.

“Memphis Police does have a personnel issue at this time. They just don’t have enough officers, and allocating those officers is very difficult to do,” Maxwell said.

With 31 interstate shootings so far in 2021, Memphis is on pace to shatter the previous record set just last year.

“That many shootings, it’s a hard thing to deal with,” Maxwell said. “That’s the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

MPD has not responded to THP’s statement, as of Wednesday afternoon.