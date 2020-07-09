Tennessee Highway Patrol competes in national best-looking cruiser competition

TENNESSEE (WATE) – You may think to yourself, who has the best-looking patrol cruiser in the country? Now, you can vote to see who owns such a prestigious accolade.
Tennessee state troopers are vying for the top spot in a national competition for the best-looking cruiser.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in the running, after submitting a photo of their 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor with a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Police Edition motorcycle.
If they win, they’ll be featured on the cover of American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruisers 2021 wall calendar.
You can vote until noon on July 22.
LATEST STORIES:
- AR: cities that require wearing masks in public due to COVID-19
- Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
- Temple of Deliverance COGIC transforms into COVID testing site
- Welcome to Walgreens. The doctor will be with you soon
- Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 200 stores over the next two years