Tennessee governor won’t revive paid family leave push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he isn’t reviving his push to offer paid family leave for state workers.

The Republican told reporters Wednesday that the idea is not something his administration is prioritizing this year.

In January 2020, Lee announced an executive order to offer up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers who become parents, have to care for a family member or experience other life-altering events. Lee retreated after a cool reception from Republican lawmakers.

He said he would instead pursue a paid family leave through a legislative bill, but the idea was axed when COVID-19 hit and lawmakers limited their scope of work.