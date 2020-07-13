Tennessee governor signs Heartbeat Bill into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During what he called a “historic moment,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a six-week abortion ban which has been commonly referred to as the Heartbeat Bill.

“Life is precious and everything that is precious is worthy protecting. We know that in Tennessee and I certainly know that in my heart, which is why we worked so hard together with the legislature to make sure that this piece of legislation got done,” he said in a video announcement posted to social media on Monday.

Under the bill, abortions would be banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy. The bill requires women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound and have the doctor describe and display the image to her.

When it was first past by lawmakers in June, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee promised to challenge the law immediately, calling it “flatly unconstitutional.”

“Politicians should not be deciding what is best for women and certainly not making reproductive health care decisions for them. As promised, we will see them in court,” said Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU Tennessee.