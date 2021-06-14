Tennessee governor picks 2 for district judgeships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed two judges in different districts.

The Republican’s office announced Friday that he picked Gadson “Will” Perry in the 30th Judicial District Chancery Court in Shelby County. Perry is from Shelby County and is a partner at Butler Snow. He previously was a law clerk for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

His term begins immediately.

Michael Jenne was also picked in the 10th Judicial District Circuit Court that covers Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties.

Jenne is from Bradley County and is a partner at the Jenne Law Firm. He previously practiced at Baker Donelson. His term begins July 1.