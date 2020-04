MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee discussed efforts to fight the COVID-19 on Monday as counties across the state slowly began to loosen restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

This update comes as Tennessee’s total in COVID-19 cases nears 10,000.

Over the weekend, Gov. Lee made stops in Memphis. He stopped at a testing site in Frayser and the old Commercial Appeal building, which is being turned into a makeshift hospital.