LIVE: Williamson County man Tennessee’s first confirmed case of coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Gov. Bill Lee has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the state of Tennessee.

According to health officials, the man lives in Williamson County and had just recently returned home from traveling out of state. He has not been out of the country.

He is isolated at home and is experiencing very mild symptoms.

State health officials say the overall risk to the general public is low. They are now working to identify those he had contact with in the past coupe of days.

The results of the man’s coronavirus test have been confirmed by state health officials, but they were also sent to CDC for confirmation as well.

Health officials said Tennessee has been testing for the coronavirus since February 20. It was one of the first five states to begin testing.

The news comes just a day after Lee activated a task force to coordinate the state’s efforts to prevent and treat coronavirus.

“As confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across the country, it is important that Tennessee remains prepared,” said Lee.

The Coronavirus Task Force is made up of experts from various fields who will work closely with the Lee administration as well as federal, state and local agencies to monitor the situation.

They will also oversee precautionary measures, resource allocation, emergency response plans should the need arise.

The move comes after Tennessee’s top officials recently warned the state will likely soon see its cases of COVID-19 as the disease continues to spread.

Related Content Live Updates: The Coronavirus Video