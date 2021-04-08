Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs permitless carry bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that allows residents to carry a gun without a permit.

“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights,” Lee posted on social media Thursday. “Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done.”

In addition to allowing Tennesseans ages 21 and over to carry a gun without a permit, the bill also increases punishments for gun crimes.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Memphis City Council, and Bill Gibbons with the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission have all voiced opposition to the bill.