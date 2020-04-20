Tennessee governor announces Safer at Home order to expire April 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that the state’s Safer at Home order will expire April 30, and the state will begin reopening its economy.

Lee said most businesses in the state will be allowed to open May 1, but he stressed that protective measures must continue.

“Social distancing must continue, but our economic shutdown cannot,” Lee said. “While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible. Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy, it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

Lee said he will work with health departments in metropolitan areas like Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties as they plan their own strategies to begin reopening.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” Gov. Lee said. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

As of April 20, Tennessee had 7,238 COVID-19 cases.

This story is developing and will be updated.