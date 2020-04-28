Tennessee governor offers $20k rewards to find killers of three Memphis children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The shooting deaths of three children in Memphis earlier this year remain unsolved, and the state has now added a reward for information that leads to the people responsible.

Two separate drive-by shootings in January killed the three children, and the state’s reward for the killers now sits at $20,000 total.

10-year-old Jadon Knox died in a shooting in Orange Mound. | Photo from family

In the first drive-by shooting on Jan. 19, 10-year-old Jadon Knox was killed in Orange Mound. A day later, 6-year-old Ashlyn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were killed in another drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill.

After a request from District Attorney Amy Weirich, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday the state is offering a $10,000 reward for each shooting for information that leads to the killers.

“I am grateful to Gov. Lee for issuing rewards in these tragic and senseless murders,” Weirich said. “Someone knows something, someone saw something. Please come forward and help us find justice for these innocent children and their families.”

Lequan Boyd and Ashlyn Luckett

Knox was killed just after 6 p.m. Jan. 19 while playing in the front yard of his Orange Mound home on Josephine Street near Carnes Avenue. Weirich said the suspect is possibly a man driving a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black bumper.

Luckett and Boyd were killed Jan. 20 while inside a Hickory Hill home in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cove.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.