Tennessee gov: COVID-19 drug available in state for seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is urging seniors who contract COVID-19 to ask their health care providers about certain drugs that could prevent them from getting so sick that they wind up in the hospital.
Lee told reporters that monoclonal antibodies are available and very effective, especially for people who are 65 or older and have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
He said many people do not ask their health care providers about the treatment option.
He says the drugs are effective when someone becomes sick but has not deteriorated enough to be hospitalized.
