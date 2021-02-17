Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declares energy emergency, provides exemption for commercial drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state as temperatures plunge.
“Many Tennesseans rely on fuel to keep their homes and businesses running, which is critical during freezing weather,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Executive Order 76 ensures an uninterrupted supply of heating fuel by allowing maximum transportation flexibility for the energy sector.”
The executive order provides a temporary exemption from federal rules and regulations that limit how long a driver can work when carrying heating supplies and utility crews. The exemption will last for the next 10 days, expiring on February 26.
Desoto County and the city of Memphis have also declared emergencies due to the weather.